LeBron James Hopes Dwyane Wade Will Help Mentor Lakers Young Core During Retirement



Best friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade faced off for the final time on Monday night as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, 108-105. Both players had great games with James nearly notching a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.

Wade finished with 15 points and 10 assists. Wade, of course, plans on retiring after this season but what he will do after that point is anyone’s guess. Surely he will spend plenty of time with his family and children, and James is hopeful to remain close with his former teammate.

“I know he’ll be around L.A. a lot next year. I told him no one likes to work out by themselves, so he can come to the practice facility anytime he wants to,” James said. “We can get workouts in, he can help with the young guys as well. He’ll be around a lot more for me personally. I’ll love that, that’s for sure.”

Wade coming around to help out young Lakers like Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart would be a great benefit to them and the team. The Lakers’ young core is constantly working hard to improve. Hart especially, who idolized Dwyane Wade growing up and got Wade’s game shoes autographed following Monday’s win, would likely love the idea.

Whether Wade would take James up on the offer remains to be seen but there is no doubt the two will be spending plenty of time together. Whether at the Lakers practice facility or elsewhere.

Wade is undoubtedly one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game, and the league will miss his presence. Much in the same way Wade felt when Kobe Bryant retired, the younger players of today will be losing a competitor to aspire towards in hopes of reaching and surpassing his level.