LeBron James Hopes To Represent Lakers At 2020 NBA All-Star Game In Chicago

LeBron James is in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers and unlike last season, he appears to be fully committed to a team that has the chance to be very special.

While James may have been criticized in Year 1 for disengaging from his teammates, he still wound up averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while heading to his 15th consecutive NBA All-Star Game.

With this streak including being a captain in both of the first two seasons of the draft format, James is hoping to extend that with the game taking place in Chicago. While the Lakers were there preparing for their win against the Chicago Bulls, James spoke about what it would mean to be in the All-Star Game again.

James talked about being hopeful to make the All-Star Game so he could represent the Lakers even though he knows there are no guarantees in a crowded Western Conference, according to K.C. Johnson Of NBC Chicago:

LeBron, in Chicago today, on '20 ASG: "Chicago this year in February, it’s going to be warm? I’m looking forward to that, if I’m a part of it. The West is a lot of great players. Hopefully I can get the nod to represent the West and Lakers again. I’d love to come back to The Chi" — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 5, 2019

While James is almost a virtual lock to make the All-Star Game as a starter, he is right about it being an extremely crowded conference.

In Los Angeles alone, there are four All-Star players between him, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

While the NBA no longer teams players by conference, they’re still chosen that way and the West has far more individual talent than the East.

Either way, James will more than likely be able to get his wish and represent the Lakers in Chicago and he’ll likely be able to bring a teammate along with him.