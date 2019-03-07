LeBron James Honors Michael Jordan With Special Air Jordan 3-Inspired Nike LeBron 16 As He Moves Into Fourth Place On NBA All-Time Scoring List

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite the best efforts from some unlikely contributors, ultimately came up short against the Denver Nuggets, but that wasn’t the big story of the night.

The major story came from LeBron James, who passed Micheal Jordan by moving into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

James now trails only Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the list, meaning that the league’s top-four scorers have all played for the Lakers at some point in their careers. Passing Jordan, however, was extra special for James who has been open about idolizing Jordan as he was growing up.

Anytime you are able to surpass your idol it is a special moment and James even paid tribute to Jordan with a message on his shoes.

The message was simple, saying only ‘Thank You MJ’ with the number 23 that they share next to it. James of course, wears the number because of Jordan and has undoubtedly done the number justice with his accomplishments throughout his career.

The actual design of James’ Nike LeBron 16 paid respect to Jordan by incorporating the cement theme made famous on the Air Jordan 3.

The moment itself of James passing Jordan occurred in the second quarter as James caught a pass from Rajon Rondo and immediately attacked the basket, hitting a runner while drawing a foul on Nuggets forward Torrey Craig.

James finished 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists, but it was all about those two points in the second quarter on the night.

When you can pass a legend like Michael Jordan it is a great moment and it takes a special person to pay homage to greatness while passing his idol. LeBron is exactly that and he showed why in more ways than one.

