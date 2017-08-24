LeBron James Goes On Twitter Rant Regarding Fans Burning Players’ Jerseys

LeBron James Goes On Twitter Rant Regarding Fans Burning Players’ Jerseys

By Daniel Starkand -
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics took the NBA world by storm this past week when they swapped superstar point guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas in a trade that also sent Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first round pick to Cleveland.

The move made sense for both franchises but was a bit unexpected as they were the top two teams in the Eastern Conference last season and were the two favorites to return to the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

As was the case with most trades, some fans were happy with it and others were not, as both Cavaliers and Celtics fans posted videos burning Irving and Thomas’ jerseys.

Cavaliers star LeBron James came to his new teammate Thomas, as well as Gordon Hayward’s, who signed with the Celtics in free agency after playing his first seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, defense as he ranted on Twitter Thursday morning after seeing the videos of their jerseys being burned:

James has been the poster child for jersey burning in the NBA as Cavaliers fans burned his jersey after he left the first time, and the Miami Heat fans posted videos doing the same when he went back to Cleveland.

Thomas’ situation is completely different however as he didn’t ask to leave, he was traded. Additionally, as James alluded to, a few months prior he played a playoff game for the Celtics just hours after his sister died. So it is understandable that James was not happy seeing his new teammate’s jersey being burned and took to Twitter to express his displeasure.