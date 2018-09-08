LeBron James Says Goal For Lakers Is ‘Always Win A Championship’

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James in free agency, the trajectory of the franchise immediately changed. Suddenly, a team that would hope to push for a playoff berth this season, would now have championship aspirations due to adding the best player in the NBA.

James has made the NBA Finals for eight consecutive seasons, but that was in the Eastern Conference with veteran teams. Now James is charged with uplifting one of the youngest rosters in the league among a Western Conference that may be more stacked than it has ever been.

Despite that, James’ ultimate goal hasn’t changed. In an interview with beIN Sports, James said the goal remains to win a championship, before detailing what the team needs to do to be successful, via beIN Sports:

“The goal is to always win a championship. That’s the goal. … Us as a young team, just coming together, we have to continue to get better every day. We have to work championship habits every day. If we can do that, progress each and every day, each and every week, month, then we’ll give ourselves a good chance to be successful. How successful? That’s the unknown. But what can be known for sure is if we work our tails off, we commit to each other, we sacrifice for one another, we play the right way, then we can be a good team.”

James previously stressed the need for the roster to come together behind “championship habits.” Even if it means they fall short of reaching the NBA Finals.

The talent on the Lakers roster is undoubtedly there despite being young. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart are all poised to break out this season while being supported by solid veterans such as Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, and Lance Stephenson.

Whether or not the team is capable of making a run towards a championship remains to be seen, especially on the same side as the Golden State Warriors. But with James leading the way, the Lakers should undoubtedly be able to reach a higher level than previous years.

