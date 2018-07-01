LeBron James Free Agency Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Meeting With Representatives

Despite an early stumbling block in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers still have their eyes on the biggest prize, LeBron James. Still the best player in the NBA today, many consider the Lakers the favorite to sign him.

Of course they have some competition, namely from the Cleveland Cavaliers who obviously hope to keep James home, but there are some other teams lurking as well. The Denver Nuggets have been trying to get a meeting with James, which the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have secured.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will meet with James’ representatives, though the 14-time All-Star himself will not be present:

A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, league sources told ESPN. James isn’t expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said.

It is interesting that James won’t meet with the Sixers himself and whether this is a sign of where they stand as a potential landing spot.

Obviously, James has people he trusts there to find out as much information as possible, but it would seem logical to think that he would be in the building for any important meeting.

Nonetheless the 76ers present an intriguing option as they have two high-caliber players already there in Joel Embiid, who already made his first All-Star team, and Ben Simmons, the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

There are some questions about fit with the Sixers as Simmons is a very similar player to LeBron and isn’t someone used to playing without the ball in his hands. Regardless, even though the Lakers are still viewed as the favorites, this free agency has proven that nothing is guaranteed.

