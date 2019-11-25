LeBron James’ Double-Double Against Spurs Leads Lakers To Eighth Consecutive Win

LeBron James‘ double-double (33 points and 14 assists) leads the Los Angeles Lakers past LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs en route to their eighth straight win.

Coming off a zero free-throw game against the Memphis Grizzlies, James was aggressive going to the basket early, but unfortunately could not get any calls once again.

While both teams started slow, JaVale McGee‘s dunk and Danny Green‘s block on LaMarcus Aldridge energized the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma scored eight points in two minutes off the bench as the Lakers held a 25-22 lead after the first.

With Anthony Davis picking up two quick fouls, James was much more aggressive to begin the second quarter.

After James attempted his first free throw, it opened up the rest of his game as he had some spectacular dunks en route to 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

With James heading to the bench for his scheduled rest, the Spurs took advantage and established a five-point lead of their own. However, Rajon Rondo went on a 5-0 run.

As the Lakers and Spurs went back-and-forth, James’ chasedown block and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope‘s three-pointer kept them within striking distance, 56-54.

Much like the end of the first half, both teams went back and forth to begin the second half. While the Spurs tried to break the game open, James took over with his passing.

Highlighted by James’ three assists in 30 seconds, the Lakers regained their lead thanks to some timely three-pointers and good defensive plays by Caldwell-Pope.

With no team leading by more than six points, the Lakers took an 86-82 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After James’ three-pointer, the Lakers took their biggest lead of the game and held the Spurs scoreless for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to extend their lead.

While the Spurs attempted to make another run, James continued to control the game with his scoring and passing.