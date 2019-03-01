LeBron James Criticizes Perception Of Anthony Davis In Season 2 Premiere Of HBO’s ‘The Shop’

While LeBron James and Maverick Carter are involved in several projects through Uninterrupted and SpringHill Entertainment, perhaps none has earned them more praise than HBO’s “The Shop.”

The limited series debuted last August to critical acclaim. Carter and James welcomed a wide range of guests to the show, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, rapper Ice Cube and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, among others.

Season two of “The Shop” is premiering Friday night at 7:30 p.m. PT, with All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, rappers and activists Meek Mill and 2 Chainz, comedian Jerrod Carmichael and New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis taking a seat in the barbershop setting.

The episode was filmed in Charlotte, N.C., which hosted 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend. Among the topics discussed was Brown’s now-rocky relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers and how perception of him has changed.

James drew a parallel to Davis, who he believes has received similar treatment since requesting a trade from the Pelicans. New Orleans kept Davis past the deadline and now are playing out the uncomfortable situation by only keeping him on the court for limited minutes.

“The Shop,” strives to make for unfiltered conversation and debate with the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The show is HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

