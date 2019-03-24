LeBron James Confident Franchise’s Desire To ‘Win Big’ Is Strong Lakers Free Agency Pitch

With the playoffs officially out of the equation for the Los Angeles Lakers, many are already looking ahead to the offseason to see how the team will improve. The franchise already has their first major piece in hand with LeBron James, now they have to add the right players around him.

With a max-contract slot available, the expectation is the Lakers will pursue a second All-Star. The team also is poised to secure a lottery pick, which could become valuable in potential trade talks.

Regardless of which path the Lakers take, James knows the franchise is confident on getting back to the mountaintop, which he believes is enticing for players.

“Listen, at the end of the day this franchise wants to win and wants to win big,” James noted. “The one thing about the franchise, they cater to the players and that’s it. Everything else comes secondary.

“They only want us to go out and perform at a high level and play the game at a high level so we can be mentioned with some of the great teams in the league at that point in time.”

There are some big names set to be available this summer, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson and Kemba Walker all reaching free agency. Some are even predicting the Lakers are the favorites to sign DeMarcus Cousins. James undoubtedly sees the opportunity for the Lakers to improve this summer, though he stopped short of naming who the team could pursue.

“There’s a lot of free agents this summer; not going to name any names, because every time I say something or our organization says something about a specific person, we get in trouble,” James said. “But we have an opportunity to get better. That’s something that’s definitely great to hear.”

What moves the Lakers are able to make this summer will be one of the most followed stories throughout the league. James is right in that the franchise has the chance to improve, they simply have to make sure they make good on that opportunity.