LeBron James Celebrates Watch The Throne Anniversary By Wearing Nike LeBron 9

Not long after Kanye West and Jay Z released their critically acclaimed “Watch the Throne” CD on Aug. 8, 2011, the duo hit the road for a world tour. Among the stops was in Miami, home of the Heat and at the time, LeBron James.

It was during his second season with the Heat, which ended with James defeating a young Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. James took advantage of the off night to attend the tour’s stop at the American Airlines Arena.

And as friends of both artists, James gifted West and Jay Z a custom “Watch the Throne” pair of his signature Nike LeBron 9. Naturally, James himself wore the shoe to the concert.

And on the seventh anniversary of the album release, James used it as an opportunity to don the limited pair once again, which he shared in an Instagram story:

Although the “Watch the Throne” LeBron 9 never hit retail, the theme was incorporated on a release of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier VIII. James then had his LeBron 11 outfitted with the gold accents and floral detailing for a player exclusive, which surfaced after he scored a career-high 61 points.

Since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has used social media to tease potential shoes he might wear this season. The Lakers open the 2018-19 campaign Thursday, Oct. 18, on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

