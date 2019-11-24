Lebron James Calls 2019-20 Lakers ‘resilient’ After Road Win Over Grizzlies

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers managed to pull out yet another close game as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies to move to 14-2 and achieve their second seven-game winning streak of the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Grizzlies opened up the game scorching from the field as they knocked down their first eight three-pointers of the game en route to an early double-digit lead. The Lakers were not sharp on either end as they often settled for poor jump shots and failed to get out to contest beyond the arc.

However, the second half was a different story as they came out much more focused and attentive and they began to generate good looks and recapture the momentum. Even with the game looking like it might slip away from them late, the Lakers remained calm and were able to execute down the stretch.

James detailed how the team was able to weather their slow start and win another tough outing, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“We just got timely stops and made timely shots. They scored a lot of points in the first half and we held them to 45 points in the second half. Even with them starting 7-of-7 from the three-point line, they had 10 threes at half, they were beating us in all aspects: free throw attempts, fast break points, everything. We just kept our composure, that’s what we do. We’re a very resilient team and they haven’t played in three or four days. We knew they were gonna have a lot of energy… lot of young guys… lot of veterans as well… but we just came in with that resiliency as we always have since the season started.”

The Lakers have already had to gut out several games late in the fourth to pull out a win and the game against the Grizzlies was another example as they were down five with less than three minutes to go. Anthony Davis came up huge with a three-pointer to tie the game and James followed that up with a drive to the rim that gave Los Angeles the lead.

Talent will often help teams overcome rough outings, so it is quite the blessing the purple and gold employ two of their best players in the entire league in James and Davis.

The All-Star duo has somehow managed to exceed their lofty preseason expectations and with those two on the floor, the Lakers will always have a shot to win games.