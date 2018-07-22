LeBron James Says NBA 2K19 Player Rating, White Lakers Jerseys ‘Ain’t So Bad’

LeBron James was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K19 Anniversary Edition during the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

With James set to become a free agent at the time of the announcement, the cover featured an up-close profile of him to avoid what happened the previous season when Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics just weeks before the video game’s launch.

Since then, James has signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. As he is set to make his first public comments on July 30 at the grand opening of the I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio, he revealed his player rating and first look at himself in a Lakers jersey on Instagram:

As 2K’s cover athlete for the second time in his career, James will be the highest-rated player in the video game. Despite being 33 years old, he is coming off a historic 15th season where he averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in 82 games.

With James likely finishing his career in Los Angeles, the Lakers have decided to surround him with tough playmakers instead of shooters.

At this stage, it may be exactly what he needs to continue playing at a high level and finish his career on a high note.

