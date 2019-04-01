Lance Stephenson Cried After Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs, Wants To Make NBA Finals

It is no secret the 2018-19 NBA season has been a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers as after signing LeBron James, they had obvious playoff expectations.

Injuries and poor play have led to another season in the NBA Draft lottery with the Lakers recently being eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

After that 111-106 loss in late March, some of players took it harder than others.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Lance Stephenson actually cried due to his desire to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career:

The night the​ Lakers were officially eliminated​ from the playoffs,​ Lance​ Stephenson drove​ home​ to his​ apartment​ in​ Playa Vista and​​ cried. “My goal in the NBA was to make it to the Finals,” Stephenson told The Athletic. “I was close with the Pacers. You don’t have that many chances of getting there. I felt like this was the one right here.”

Stephenson signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in free agency and like many of the other veterans that also signed, it has not exactly worked out as planned.

The Lakers front office thought that surrounding James with tough-minded playmakers would be a way to make up for a lack of shooting, but in the end, it was shooters the Lakers actually needed.

Because of that, Stephenson is unlikely to return to the Lakers and help them reach the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Stephenson has provided fans some memorable moments this season and one thing that can never be questioned about him is his effort and desire to win, which was evident with how he responded to the Lakers being eliminated from playoff contention.