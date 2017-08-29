Lamar Odom Discusses Possibility Of Joining Lakers Coaching Staff

As the Los Angeles Lakers were working out players in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, there was a familiar face in the building on a couple days. Former Laker Lamar Odom, a teammate of head coach Luke Walton, was present and got to see a few prospects up close and personal.

Of course this immediately led to speculation about Odom potentially joining Walton’s coaching staff as an assistant. Odom himself said that he hoped to join, though the Lakers said that Walton simply invited Odom, but nothing was imminent.

Now, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical, a player-development job was discussed with Odom, but the former Laker admitted he isn’t quite ready to commit himself:

The Lakers discussed a player-development coaching job with Odom several months ago, but he didn’t commit […] Odom still needs more time to work on himself, to decide on his pursuits in life. “I’ve thought about coaching with the Lakers, but I don’t know if I’m ready to commit myself,” Odom told The Vertical.

If Odom isn’t 100 percent committed to the position than it is definitely better that he doesn’t join the staff. His expertise would undoubtedly be a benefit to the staff, but Odom must be in the right place mentally before he does so.

Whether or not Odom joins the coaching staff it does look as if he will have some sort of return to the organization. The two sides are reportedly discussing the possibility of Odom signing a one-day contract in order to retire a Laker.

Odom had the best years of his career in Los Angeles so officially retiring with the organization would be a great move. While Odom admitted that being traded away from L.A. basically ended his career, time has healed those wounds and he remains one of the most popular Lakers in recent memory.