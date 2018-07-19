Lakers Trim Training Camp Roster By Waiving Malik Newman

Not long after announcing the signing of Jeffrey Carroll, the Los Angeles Lakers waived fellow undrafted guard Malik Newman. When taking into account Wednesday’s signing of Joel Barry II, the Lakers now have 17 players on their training camp roster.

Of those 17 members, 14 are on a guaranteed contract for the 2018-19 NBA season. The Lakers have one guaranteed contract slot available, plus now are free to utilize a pair of two-way deals. Newman signed a two-way contract earlier this month.

He appeared in five of seven Las Vegas Summer League games and averaged 3.2 points per game in 9.8 minutes.

Newman was a major player for the Kansas Jayhawks last season as he averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 39 games. He led Kansas in scoring during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 21.6 points, and earning Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player honors.

At the time of signing, there was some though Newman could aid the Lakers’ floor spacing. He shot 41.5 percent from deep last season and was regarded as an explosive offensive player who has a number of ways to put the ball in the basket.

