Lakers Vs. Wizards Preview & TV Info: Trevor Ariza Trade Remains In Spotlight

Coming off a game that saw Lonzo Ball and LeBron James make a bit of history by each recording a triple-double, the Los Angeles Lakers look to pick up another win and remain successful on the second night of a back-to-back.

They enter Sunday’s matchup 5-1 in such games this season. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are mired in a four-game losing streak. They now have a new-look roster, however, having traded for Trevor Ariza over the weekend.

The Lakers pursued a trade for Ariza themselves but seemingly faced an uphill battle as Suns owner Robert Sarver reportedly was against sending the swingman to his preferred destination. But Ariza is not yet available to play, and Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out due to a knee contusion.

Sunday’s game also represents a reunion of sorts for Thomas Bryant and the Lakers. He was selected by L.A. with the 42nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Lakers waived Bryant before his contract became fully guaranteed, and he was then claimed off waivers by the Wizards.

Bryant’s minutes and role have expanded since Dwight Howard underwent back surgery two weeks ago. But as has been the case over recent seasons, the Wizards start with the backcourt tandem of John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Wall’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit because of his contract, but he nonetheless remains capable of causing problems for opponents. Beal has scored at least 30 points in three of the last five games.

JaVale McGee was a game-time decision and overcame flu-like symptoms for a big performance against the Charlotte Hornets, and now is considered probable for the back-to-back.

Los Angeles Lakers (18-11) @ Washington Wizards (11-18)

3:00 P.M. PT, Dec. 16, 2018

Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Josh Hart

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Tyson Chandler, Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Projected Wizards Starting Lineup:

PG: John Wall

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Jeff Green

PF: Markieff Morris

C: Thomas Bryant

Key Reserves: Sam Dekker, Ian Mahinmi, Jordan McRae