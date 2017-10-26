Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Washington Wizards (VIDEOS)

The Los Angeles Lakers served up the first loss of the season to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in an overtime thriller at Staples Center. Brandon Ingram sent the game into overtime after following his missed runner off the glass with his own tip-in and Julius Randle sealed the deal with a two-handed dunk in the final seconds of action.

The interesting story with Randle is that he played less than seven minutes through three quarters, but once head coach Luke Walton subbed him in during the fourth quarter, he didn’t come off the floor until the Lakers came away with the win.

Most of the talk leading up to the matchup surrounded Lonzo Ball and John Wall, especially after Marcin Gortat tweeted that Wall would ‘torture’ Lonzo for 48 minutes. Although Ball struggled to hit shots, he did have a pretty nice overall game, and all the hoopla surrounding what Gortat said, might have fired up the Lakers even more.

Check out what everyone had to say in our videos below.





