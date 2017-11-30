Lakers Vs. Warriors: Steph Curry On Lonzo Ball, Kevin Durant On Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers fans at Staples Center definitely got their money’s worth when the Golden State Warriors came into town on Wednesday night. Despite losing in an overtime showdown against the reigning champs, Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 32 points while matching up with Kevin Durant.

Ingram clearly made an impression on Durant who had some high words of praise for him after the game. Julius Randle also had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 20 points (9-13) and making crucial plays down the stretch.

Draymond Green called Randle ‘the life’ of this young Lakers team and thinks he’s the spark when the Lakers go on big runs. Plus, Green comments on Randle being moved from starter to second unit.

The Steph Curry vs. Lonzo Ball story line was also in full effect. Ball finished with 15 points (5-12), and 10 assists while Curry finished with 28 points (9-20), seven assists and the win.

Hear from Luke Walton Curry, Durant, and Green in our videos below.









