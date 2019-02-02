Lakers Vs. Warriors Preview & TV Info: Looking To Get Revenge For Blowout Loss With LeBron James Back In The Picture

The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James back for the second game and now closer to full health, take on the red-hot Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are coming off of an overtime win against the Clippers in James’ return. He put up a near triple-double helping the Lakers to the victory despite being not 100 percent recovered from a groin strain.

The Lakers appear to be almost as healthy as they’ve been all season, with only Lonzo Ball not being able to suit up in this game. Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart are listed as probable but both should be good to go.

The Warriors are coming off of a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, which was their first defeat in 12 games and one of only two losses in the month of January. Klay Thompson missed that game due to an illness and is considered a game-time decision Saturday night.

Thompson absolutely torched the Lakers in their last meeting, scoring 44 points on 10 3-pointers. If he does miss the game, the Warriors will obviously still have plenty of fire power, as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins are all ready to go.

The Lakers will need to have a repeat performance of what they had on Christmas Day, when they put up arguably their best performance of the season, smashing the Warriors 127-101 even after losing James to injury in the third quarter.

Rajon Rondo and Ivica Zubac were incredible in that effort, and both figure to be in the starting lineup for this matchup.

The Lakers will also have to play with some extra focus as they deal with the looming Anthony Davis trade rumors. If the Lakers can cut out the noise and focus on playing their best basketball, they can beat this team. They’ve already proven they can.

Los Angeles Lakers (27-25) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-15)

5:30 P.M. PT, Feb. 2, 2019

Oracle Arena, Oakland, California

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Rajon Rondo

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Ivica Zubac

Key Reserves: Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart, JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler, Michael Beasley

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Draymond Green

C: DeMarcus Cousins

Key Reserves: Andre Igoudala, Shaun Livingston, Kevon Looney, Alfonzo McKinnie, Quinn Cook

