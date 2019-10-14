Lakers Vs. Warriors Preview & Tv Info: Lebron James, Anthony Davis Will Not Play Coming Off 2019 Nba China Games

Less than two days after flying home from their doubleheader in China, the Los Angeles Lakers will be back in action in their first game at Staples Center taking on the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers dropped to 1-2 after back-to-back losses to the Brooklyn Nets in China. A trip that was filled with questions about the NBA and China’s sputtering relationship did not garner any wins for the Lakers and it may have done much more harm than good.

The worst news from the trip is that Anthony Davis sprained his right thumb. Fortunately, the MRI reportedly returned clean since.

With Davis not playing, he’ll join a long list of Lakers that will not be playing in this Warriors matchup. LeBron James, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Troy Daniels, and Kyle Kuzma have all already been ruled out.

The preseason is largely meant for James and Davis to build on-court chemistry while also getting a sense of where the role players are at.

The Warriors will also be playing a bit of the load management game as well. They’ve already announced Marquese Chriss will be in the starting lineup and that a few major players will be resting to accommodate the team’s return from China.

This makes sense as there’s no point in the Warriors rolling out their All-Star starting lineup if there’s no one good for them to play.

The two teams will still meet another two times this week before the 2019-20 NBA season actually begins on Oct. 22, so there will be plenty of opportunities to see the Lakers and Warriors play at least close to full strength.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-1)

7:30 P.M. PT, Oct. 14, 2019

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBATV, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Alex Caruso

SG: Avery Bradley

SF: Danny Green

PF: Kostas Antetokounmpo

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Andrew Harrison

SG: Jordan Poole

SF: Alfonzo Mckinnie

PF: Glenn Robinson III

C: Eric Paschall

Key Reserves: Jacob Evans, Eric Paschall, Damion Lee