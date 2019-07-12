Lakers Vs. Warriors Preview & TV Info: L.A. Faces Golden State For Second Time At 2019 Las Vegas Summer League
Lakers Vs. Warriors: Game Preview & Tv Times
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League consolation bracket.

In what will be their second matchup in Las Vegas at 1:30 p.m. PT, the Lakers have not won a game against the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Warriors, and New York Knicks — which is a change from the last two years.

After winning one in two Las Vegas Summer League championship game appearances, the team’s roster is comprised of G League players and undrafted rookies.

While the Lakers selected Talen Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he was ruled out with a stress reaction in his right foot since the California Classic.

Although Devontae Cacok, Aric Holman, and Zach Norvell Jr. are a few players who have stood out amid, it would not be surprising to see them on the South Bay Lakers.

As Norvell Jr. was signed to a two-way deal, Cacok and Holman were recently signed to Exhibit 10 deals.

With Summer League coming to a close for the Lakers, all of the attention will shift back to Anthony Davis, who will be officially introduced on July 10 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

As the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League benefited their G League affiliate, the Lakers are looking to win championships with Davis and LeBron James.