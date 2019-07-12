Lakers Vs. Warriors Preview & TV Info: L.A. Faces Golden State For Second Time At 2019 Las Vegas Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League consolation bracket.

In what will be their second matchup in Las Vegas at 1:30 p.m. PT, the Lakers have not won a game against the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Warriors, and New York Knicks — which is a change from the last two years.

After winning one in two Las Vegas Summer League championship game appearances, the team’s roster is comprised of G League players and undrafted rookies.

While the Lakers selected Talen Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he was ruled out with a stress reaction in his right foot since the California Classic.

Although Devontae Cacok, Aric Holman, and Zach Norvell Jr. are a few players who have stood out amid, it would not be surprising to see them on the South Bay Lakers.

As Norvell Jr. was signed to a two-way deal, Cacok and Holman were recently signed to Exhibit 10 deals.

With Summer League coming to a close for the Lakers, all of the attention will shift back to Anthony Davis, who will be officially introduced on July 10 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

As the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League benefited their G League affiliate, the Lakers are looking to win championships with Davis and LeBron James.