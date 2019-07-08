Lakers Vs. Warriors Preview & TV Info: L.A. Still Looking For First Win At 2019 Las Vegas Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for their first win at the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League.

Later today, the Lakers will have another chance for a win against the Golden State Warriors as both teams face off in the last game of the day at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV.

Both squads recently played during the 2019 California Classic where the Lakers etched out a 10-point win. Although the Lakers went on to beat the Kings in a nail-biter, they have since been winless during Las Vegas Summer League.

The Warriors are currently 1-1 in Las Vegas Summer League as they dropped their first matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, but came back during their next game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors have been led by Jacob Evans. Evans gained valuable experience playing on the Western Conference champions throughout the 2018-19 NBA regular season and some playoffs experience. Evans has been averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game throughout Summer League.

The Warriors also have been getting help from Jordan Poole. Poole has also been averaging 18.0 points per game and put up 21 points and two steals against the Raptors. Poole was selected No. 28 in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending two years at the University of Michigan.

The Lakers will need all the help they can get if they hope to stop the Warriors. In their last matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Zach Norvell Jr. did not play. Although there has been no word if Norvell will play, he has been one of the most important players for the Lakers.

The Lakers biggest challenge through the first two games of Summer League have been getting into a rhythm. Each of their two Las Vegas games have started very slow and sloppy. With only two games left before the single elimination tournament, the Lakers will be hard pressed to make it in.

In the grand scheme of things, Summer League will not matter. The Lakers have filled out their roster with savvy veterans and any young talent found in Summer League will have a difficult time making it to the regular season roster.

However, it is still nice to see that any young players the Lakers find can make a difference. This Summer League might not be the year for Lakers young talent.