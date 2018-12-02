Lakers Vs. Suns TV Info & Preview: L.A. Can Guarantee Winning Record On Homestand, Remain Undefeated Against Pacific Division

Having swept a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Lakers continue with their four-game homestand by facing the Phoenix Suns in another matinee affair at Staples Center. It marks Tyson Chandler’s first time facing his former team since being bought out but his focus is on the Lakers, not the personal ties.

The Lakers enter with a modest two-game winning streak but also with six consecutive home wins against Western Conference opponents. Moreover, they have won both games against Pacific Division foes — defeating the Suns and Sacramento Kings.

L.A. defeated Phoenix back on Oct. 24 for their first win of the season. The teams played a competitive first quarter before the Lakers scored 44 points in the second to blow the game open.

Turnovers were key in the matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena as the Lakers committed only eight that led to 11 points, while forcing the Suns into 20 turnovers that resulted in 28 points.

Turnovers, along with missed free throws, have otherwise remained trouble spots for the Lakers this season. The Suns are forcing 14.5 turnovers per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

And whereas the Lakers have won two in a row and seven of the last 10, the Suns are mired in a four-game losing streak and enter 4-18 that has them at the bottom of the Western Conference and tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the worst record in the league.

Phoenix will at least have Devin Booker available after he missed their last game due to stubbing his toe on a hotel bed when the team was in town to face the Clippers. Booker scored 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting and added 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the first meeting with the Lakers.

However, T.J. Warren, the Suns’ second leading scorer, is considered questionable due to right ankle soreness. He also missed their game against the Orlando Magic.

Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-18)

12:30 P.M. PT, Dec. 2, 2018

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tyson Chandler, Lance Stephenson

Projected Suns starting lineup:

PG: Elie Okobo

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Josh Jackson

PF: Trevor Ariza

C: Deandre Ayton

Key Reserves: Ryan Anderson, Jamal Crawford, Troy Daniels, Richaun Holmes