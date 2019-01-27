Lakers Vs. Suns Preview & TV Info: One Of Two Losing Streaks Will Be Snapped At Staples Center

While the Los Angeles Lakers saw the needed return of Rajon Rondo, it was not enough to get back in the win column, thus they enter Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns on a three-game losing streak.

Overall, the Lakers are 5-10 since LeBron James and Rondo were injured in a win against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. While L.A. is facing a Suns team that’s mired in its own losing skid (seven games), injuries remain a concern.

James participated in some contact during Saturday’s practice but is set to miss a 16th consecutive game. Josh Hart was withheld from practice because of a balky knee and so too was Kyle Kuzma, who is questionable because of a hip strain.

Kuzma suffered the injury during an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. He appeared particularly hobbled against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I don’t think it’s been getting worse,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said.

“He plays a lot of minutes and he hits the ground a lot. I think it’s just not healing as quickly as he would like. I told him if he’s moving like he was last game, I don’t want him playing.”

Despite mounting injuries, the Lakers may be able to withstand Kuzma’s potential absence. Phoenix has the worst defensive rating in the league during their losing streak and the second-worst offensive rating. Their seven straight losses by have been by an average of 19 points.

The Suns are dealing with their own injury woes, as Deandre Ayton, Richaun Holmes and T.J. Warren are each out. Of course, the Lakers have already lost games at home to the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Los Angeles Lakers (25-24) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-40)

6:30 P.M. PT, Jan. 27, 2019

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Rajon Rondo

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Tyson Chandler

Key Reserves: Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Svi Mykhailiuk

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Elie Okobo

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Josh Jackson

PF: Mikal Bridges

C: Dragan Bender

Key Reserves: Jamal Crawford, Troy Daniels, Kelly Oubre Jr.

