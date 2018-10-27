Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview And TV Info: Lonzo Ball Remains In Starting Lineup As Rajon Rondo Returns From Suspension



The Los Angeles Lakers hope to keep their modest winning streak alive as they play their third game in four nights. Now, they have to win a tough matchup on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, who pulled out an overtime victory at Staples Center earlier in the week.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!

That was a game the Lakers were without Rajon Rondo as he was serving a three-game suspension due to his role in a fight with Chris Paul. Rondo is active again Saturday, but he is due to come off the bench after starting in each of the games he’s previously played in this season.

While this may be a big story line leading up to game time, the major plot on the court will be the Lakers plan to contain LaMarcus Aldridge. In their last meeting, Aldridge absolutely torched the Lakers, scoring 37 points and adding 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Aldridge’s phenomenal game led to JaVale McGee being in foul trouble, and he ultimately fouled out at the beginning of overtime. It was clear during that game that backup center Ivica Zubac simply did not have the speed to keep up with Aldridge, leading to a breakout performance from undrafted rookie Johnathan Williams, who is likely to see a good number of minutes tonight.

Now that Josh Hart has seemingly cemented his place within the starting lineup, he will be tasked with guarding one of the NBA’s most skilled shooting guards in DeMar Derozan. Derozan also has a spectacular game against the Lakers, scoring 32 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and dishing out 14 assists. Hart, however, certainly seems ready for the challenge.

This will also be the Lakers’ final game without their young star, Brandon Ingram. He has reached the end point of his four-game suspension, meaning that upon his return, the Lakers will have another tough decision for the starting lineup, as Kyle Kuzma has been absolutely brilliant in Ingram’s absence, averaging 25.3 points in three starts.

For now, though, the focus is on the Spurs, and whether or not the Lakers will be able to contain the offense that dropped 143 points on them less than one week ago.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-2)

5:30 P.M. PT, Oct. 27. 2018

AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Josh Hart

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Johnathan Williams

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Bryn Forbes

SG: DeMar Derozan

SF: Rudy Gay

PF: Dante Cunningham

C: LaMarcus Aldridge

Key Reserves: Davis Bertans, Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli, Pau Gasol