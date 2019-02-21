Lakers Vs. Rockets Preview & TV Info: LeBron James’ Intensity Level ‘Activated’ As L.A. Begins Playoff Push

With 25 games remaining in the 2018-19 NBA season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are making one final push to end their five-year playoff drought.

“It’s been quite a while for me that I’ve been under .500 going into the All-Star break. I don’t remember the last time,” James said following Wednesday’s practice.

“My level of intensity has to be [higher], unfortunately for me, because I don’t like to do it at such an early time. But it’s been activated.”

While the Anthony Davis trade rumors are behind them, the Lakers are still working on getting back to full strength. As there is currently no update on Lonzo Ball’s recovery from a Grade 3 ankle sprain, the team’s defense has struggled mightily without him.

And in their first game back from the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, James Harden and the Rockets present a major challenge defensively.

As Chris Paul recently returned and Clint Capela is expected to return, all of the attention remains on Harden. He is looking to score 30+ points for the 32nd consecutive game, which actually started against the Lakers on Dec. 13.

When healthy, James and the Lakers can compete with most teams but they need to get back to their top-10 defense to make a legitimate playoff push.

Los Angeles Lakers (28-29) vs. Houston Rockets (33-24)

7:30 P.M. PT, Feb. 21, 2019

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Brandon Ingram

SG: Reggie Bullock

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson

Projected Rockets Starting Lineup:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: James Harden

SF: Eric Gordon

PF: PJ Tucker

C: Clint Capela

Key Reserves: Kenneth Faried, Gerald Green, Austin Rivers

