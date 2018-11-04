Lakers Vs. Raptors Preview & TV Info: Kawhi Leonard, Eastern Conference’s Best Arrive At Staples Center

After snapping a 16-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers return to Staples Center to complete a their second back-to-back of the season. Awaiting them are the Toronto Raptors, who enter play with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers are on modest two-game winning streak and a victory Sunday night will move them to .500 through the first 10 games of the season. It would also further alleviate some of the pressure that’s mounted on head coach Luke Walton.

Working in their favor is Kawhi Leonard may miss the game due a jammed foot. Leonard participated in shootaround on Saturday but was listed as questionable. He’s averaging 26.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Leonard is one of seven Raptors players who’s averaging double digits in scoring, as the collective effort has led to an 8-1 record. Toronto started the season with six consecutive wins before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors boast the third-best offense in the league and the No. 8 overall defense. From the Lakers’ perspective, their defensive success figures to hinge on the activity of JaVale McGee.

He’s coming off a six-block performance and leads the NBA with 3.6 blocks per game.

On the other end of the court, the Lakers will look to push the pace with an offense that ranks second in points per game and ninth overall.

Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (8-1)

6:30 P.M. PT, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018

Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Josh Hart, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Jonathan Williams

Projected Raptors Starting Lineup:

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Danny Green

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Key Reserves: OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, CJ Miles, Norman Powell, Fred VanFleet