Lakers Vs. Pelicans Preview & TV Info: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Vs. Zion Williamson For First Time

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to extend their five-game winning streak against the New Orleans Pelicans before hitting the road for a three-game trip.

The Lakers will be welcoming back some familiar faces to Staples Center with the return of their former young core in Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart. The trio was packaged together in the Anthony Davis trade and it is safe to say they are looking forward to playing in their old stomping grounds.

It was Davis that enjoyed quite the homecoming during their first matchup at the Smoothie King Center with 41 points and nine rebounds in the 114-110 win. LeBron James managed to do his part with 29 points and 11 assists while Kyle Kuzma also found his rhythm with 16 points and five rebounds.

Jrue Holiday attempted to take matters into his own hands during their first matchup by dropping 29 points and 12 assists. Despite struggling to find his rhythm, Ingram still made his presence felt against his former team with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Of course, they will have much more help this time around with a healthy Zion Williamson and Ball now in the mix. Ball has every reason to try and put on a show back where his basketball career started while Williamson squares off against one of his idols in James himself.

Los Angeles could also look to debut a new face in Markieff Morris after agreeing to a deal following his buyout with the Detroit Pistons. The addition should provide some quality depth to their frontcourt and it also gives them another defender to put on Williams or Ingram if necessary.

The Lakers still hold a comfortable five-game lead atop the Western Conference thanks to their play as of late, but they are hoping to kick things up a notch with the 2020 NBA playoffs just around the corner. This revamped Pelicans team should put up quite a challenge given all the extra motivation that comes with this matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers (43-12) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-32)

7:00 P.M. PT, Feb. 25, 2020

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Avery Bradley

SF: Danny Green

PF: Anthony Davis

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo

Projected Pelicans Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Jrue Holiday

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Zion Williamson

C: Derrick Favors

Key Reserves: Josh Hart, Nicolo Melli, JJ Redick