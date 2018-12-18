Lakers Vs. Nets Preview & TV Info: 4-Game Road Trip Concludes Against Streaking Brooklyn Team

Looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. It marks the final game that Los Angeles will play outside of California in 2018.

Tuesday represents the first head-to-head meeting between the Lakers and Nets this season. Los Angeles last faced Brooklyn on Feb. 2 and pulled out a 102-99 victory behind a pair of double-doubles from Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram.

The Lakers enter with an 18-12 record on the year — good for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Brooklyn currently finds itself out of the playoff picture in the East with a 13-18 record, but has caught fire as of late having won five consecutive games.

Former Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been been instrumental to the Nets’ recent success, tallying 32 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. It was the third time in December he registered at least 30 points in a single game.

Russell is in the midst of a career-year by many standards, averaging personal-bests in minutes played (29), points per game (18) and assists per game (six).

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is nearing a return to the court and was assigned to the G League affiliate South Bay for a rehab assignment. The 32-year-old could potentially rejoin the team for Friday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

JaVale McGee is due to miss a second consecutive games because of flu-like symptoms. That could lead to another opportunity for Moe Wagner.

Los Angeles Lakers (18-12) @ Brooklyn Nets (13-18)

4:30 P.M. PT, Dec. 18, 2018

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Josh Hart

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Tyson Chandler

Key Reserves: Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Moe Wagner

Projected Nets Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Joe Harris

SF: Allen Crabbe

PF: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

C: Jarrett Allen

Key Reserves: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jared Dudley, DeMarre Carroll, Ed Davis