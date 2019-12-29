Lakers Vs. Mavericks Preview & TV Info: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Will Play

After four consecutive losses, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track after defeating Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, the Lakers do not have time to celebrate as they are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in a back-to-back situation.

With more than a quarter of the 2019-20 NBA season complete, the Mavericks have been perhaps the biggest surprise led by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

At just 20-years-old, Doncic has quickly established himself as one of the league’s best players in just his second season with the Mavericks. Despite coming up short in one of the best games of the new season in Dallas, Doncic ended the team’s 10-game winning streak a month later.

As both teams are in the second game of a back-to-back situation, James (groin contusion), Davis (right shoulder soreness), and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) will play for the Lakers.

With the Mavericks having a strong supporting cast, Kuzma led the Lakers bench as he scored 24 of their 72 points (season-high) against the Blazers. After sitting out the team’s recent five-game road trip, he is finally healthy now and is looking to become their consistent third option.

In order for the Lakers to win their second consecutive game, they will have to defend the three-point line while limiting their turnovers and fouls, which have been issues.

Los Angeles Lakers (25-7) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-10)

6:30 P.M. PT, Dec. 29, 2019

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Avery Bradley

SG: Danny Green

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo

Projected Mavericks Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Kristaps Porzingis

C: Dwight Powell

Key Reserves: Seth Curry, Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson