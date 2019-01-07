Lakers Vs. Mavericks Preview & TV Info: Kyle Kuzma Remains Questionable

After a dismal performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers look to conclude their two-game road trip on a positive note when they face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

In the wake of their latest loss, the Lakers fell to 1-5 since LeBron James went down to a significant groin strain suffered in Christmas Day’s blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Furthermore, the Lakers are currently mired in a three-game losing streak. Along with James, Rajon Rondo remains sidelined with a finger injury.

Monday marks the final regular-season meeting between the Lakers and Mavericks. Los Angeles holds a 2-0 advantage over Dallas, having edged out a one-point win on Halloween before cruising to a much more comfortable 11-point victory at the end of November.

The third game between the longtime Western Conference rivals could also signal the end of an era. Mavericks forward and future Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki is expected to suit up for the first time against the Lakers this season, and perhaps, the final time of his illustrious career.

In 68 head-to-head bouts with Los Angeles, Nowitzki has averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.

Though he took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma missed his second consecutive contest due to a lower back contusion. He was a game-time decision after initially being ruled questionable, so Los Angeles hopes for better news in the second half of a back-to-back.

Los Angeles Lakers (21-19) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-21)

5:30 P.M. PT, Jan. 7, 2019

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Josh Hart

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Michael Beasley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tyson Chandler, Lance Stephenson

Projected Mavericks Starting Lineup:

PG: Dennis Smith Jr.

SG: Luka Doncic

SF: Wesley Matthews

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: DeAndre Jordan

Key Reserves: J.J. Barea, Dorian Finney-Smith, Devin Harris, Dirk Nowitzki

