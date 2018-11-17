Lakers Vs. Magic Preview & TV Info: 3-Game Road Trip Begins, As Does Month Without Rajon Rondo

While the Los Angeles Lakers are on a season-best four-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven, Saturday marks the start of a prolonged stretch in which they will be without Rajon Rondo.

He fractured the third metacarpal on his right hand in the Lakers’ last game, and underwent surgery Thursday. Rondo is expected to be sidelined four to five weeks.

In his absence head coach Luke Walton said the Lakers figure to utilize Brandon Ingram, LeBron James and Lance Stephenson at point guard with the second unit. Another option could be Alex Caruso, who was recalled from South Bay.

The Lakers face an Orlando Magic team that has won five of the last seven after starting the season 2-6. The turnaround has been led by improved shooting, particularly behind the arc.

Over their past seven games, the Magic rank third in the league in three-point shooting at 39.7 percent, averaging 12.7 makes during that span, which ranks fifth overall.

While there’s been an uptick in shooting from distance, Nikola Vucevic remains a focal point. He leads Orland at 18.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers will also get their first look at Mo Bamba, who is averaging 1.5 blocks.

The Magic are 9-1 in their last 10 home games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) vs. Orlando Magic (7-8)

4:00 p.m. PT, Nov. 17, 2018

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson, Tyson Chandler, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Projected Magic Starting Lineup:

PG: D.J. Augstin

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: Wesley Iwundu

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Vucevic

Key Reserves: Terrence Ross, Jonathan Isaac, Jerian Grant, Mo Bamba