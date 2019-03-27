Lakers Vs. Jazz Preview & TV Info: LeBron James Out Again On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

Looking to build on a two-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road for their third matchup of the 2018-19 NBA season against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are 1-1 against the Jazz this season, having dropped their previous head-to-head meeting on Jan. 11 by a final score of 113-95. Following Wednesday’s contest, the two teams will face off for a final time on April 7 at Staples Center.

With a win over the Lakers, the Jazz will inch closer to officially clinching a playoff berth. Utah is currently slotted in with the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings, holding a slim 1.5 game advantage over the No. 8 seed San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers announced that LeBron James will not play in Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz due to load management. Tyson Chandler (flu-like symptoms) and Josh Hart (knee tendinitis) are additionally out.

Moreover, Mike Muscala (tibialias posterior tendinitis) and Reggie Bullock (plantar fasciitis) are both listed as questionable.

With a potentially shorthanded bench for head coach Luke Walton, some of the team’s G League talent will likely earn minutes against the Jazz. That includes Scott Machado, who is looking to make the most of his opportunity with the team.

Los Angeles Lakers (33-41) vs. Utah Jazz (44-30)

7:30 P.M. PT, Mar. 27, 2019

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Rajon Rondo

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Lance Stephenson

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Alex Caruso, Moritz Wagner, Jonathan Williams, Scott Machado

Projected Jazz Starting Lineup:

PG: Ricky Rubio

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Joe Ingles

PF: Derrick Favors

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Royce O’Neale, Raul Neto