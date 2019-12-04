Lakers Vs. Jazz Preview & TV Info: L.A. Looking For Back-To-Back Wins

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make it two straight wins on this three-game road trip as they get set to pay the Utah Jazz a visit.

The Lakers have made it a point to not lose two games in a row throughout the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. They did a solid job of solidifying that notion by getting back into the win column in stellar fashion against a Denver Nuggets team that has been tough at home.

They are now hoping to use that momentum to keep their winning ways going on the road versus the Jazz before they wrap things up against the Portland Trail Blazers. Although this will be much easier said than done, this group has proven to be more than up to the challenge.

Utah would love nothing more than to settle the score after losing the first matchup 95-86 in the first home game of the new season for Los Angeles. Although there is certainly no shortage of talent on the roster, they still have yet to put it all together so far after dropping their last two games to drop to 12-9.

The Jazz defense actually did a solid job of containing Anthony Davis down low thanks to the presence of Rudy Gobert. Regardless, they still did not have enough to account for LeBon James as he torched them for 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

To make matters worse, Utah will be noticeably shorthanded without Mike Conley after being ruled out with some tightness in his hamstring. His absence will undoubtedly leave a notable void in the backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell.

While the Lakers have clearly established themselves as one of the best teams in the league early on, their success has been downplayed by the supposed lack of quality opponents. The Jazz may be struggling to find their footing still but another win over them will only provide another example of their dominance against projected playoff teams.

Conley’s absence will likely be brought up once again regardless of whether or not Los Angeles is able to come out on top. Of course, their only concern at the moment is continuing to fine-tune some of their glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball outside of James and Davis.

Even if their formidable duo is capable of carrying this team to wins on most nights, it is going to take an all-around effort.

Los Angeles Lakers (18-3) vs. Utah Jazz (12-9)

6:00 P.M. PT, Dec. 4, 2019

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Spectrum SportsNet/NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Danny Green

PF: Anthony Davis

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook

Projected Jazz Starting Lineup:

PG: Donovan Mitchell

SG: Joe Ingles

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Royce O’Neale

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Jeff Green, Georges Niang, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Emmanuel Mudiay