Lakers Vs. Jazz: Odds And NBA Betting Trends For 2019-20 Home Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-2 straight up and 3-1 against the spread in their last four games against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will try to pick up a win against the Jazz in their home opener on Friday night.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at Staples Center at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games at home, the Lakers are 5-1 ATS.

LeBron James had a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night going 7-for-19 from the floor for only 18 points. Anthony Davis wasn’t any better from the floor at 8-for-21, but he drew 14 free throws and scored on nine of them to end the night with 25 points.

Danny Green led the team with 28 points on a red-hot shooting night going 7-for-9 from behind the arc, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

With the loss to the Clippers, the Lakers fell to 6-12 SU and ATS in their last 18 games played in the month of October per the OddsShark NBA Database.

While James and Davis were far from perfect from the floor in their season debuts, Mike Conley was far worse in his debut with the Jazz. Conley shot an abysmal 1-for-16 overall and went 0-for-6 on three-point attempts in Utah’s 100-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Donovan Mitchell saved the day with a 32-point effort as Utah won the game but failed to cover the spread as nine-point favorites. The Jazz will be looking to snap a five-game road losing streak on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Friday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine games between Utah and Los Angeles.

Utah is a popular dark horse pick to win the NBA Championship this season after adding Mike Conley to what was already a very solid team that went 50-32 SU in 2018-19. This game will be a good early-season test for both squads as they look to bounce back from lackluster performances in their season openers.

