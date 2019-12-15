Lakers Vs. Hawks Preview & TV Info: L.A. Seeking 14th Consecutive Road Wins

The Los Angeles Lakers have won 13 consecutive road games during the 2019-20 NBA season and will look to add to that when they face off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

At 6-20, it has been an underwhelming season for the Hawks as they have yet to really hit their stride on either side of the ball. Young has been astounding in his sophomore season, averaging 27.7 points and 8.6 assists while also hitting 3.3 of 8.9 three-point attempts.

Atlanta has lost their last three games but they should still be considered a threat to Los Angeles as Young’s ability to shoot from deep and distribute the ball could create some issues. However, the Lakers do have their full complement of guards finally available as Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Alex Caruso will all likely take shifts defending the rising point guard.

As is this case nearly every night, Los Angeles holds the clear frontcourt advantage and will have plenty of opportunities to score at the rim. LeBron James torched Atlanta in the last matchup, scoring 33 points and dishing out 12 assists while also hitting six three-pointers and should be able to have a field day once again.

All things considered, there is a good chance the purple and gold come away with another road win and cement their status as one of the premier championship contenders in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers (23-3) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-20)

3:00 P.M. PT, Dec. 15, 2019

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Danny Green

PF: Anthony Davis

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo

Projected Hawks Starting Lineup:

PG: Trae Young

SG: Kevin Huerter

SF: De’Andre Hunter

PF: Jabari Parker

C: Damian Jones

Key Reserves: Cam Reddish, Allen Crabbe, Alex Len, Vince Carter