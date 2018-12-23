Lakers Vs. Grizzlies TV Info & Preview: Contrasting Styles Meet Again As L.A. Looks To Win 7th In A Row At Staples Center

Just over two weeks removed from an impressive win at FedEx Forum, the Los Angeles Lakers again matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. This time at Staples Center, where the Lakers have won seven in a row and are 12-4 at home this season.

If they’re to extend the home winning streak, it will have to come without JaVale McGee. He’s due to miss a fourth consecutive game due to illness that reportedly forced McGee to spend three days in the hospital because of pneumonia.

Ivica Zubac figures to receive another start as he’s coming off a double-double performance. Tyson Chandler started the first two games of McGee’s absence.

Regardless of who mans the center position, Kyle Kuzma might again be a focal point. He was switched into Marc Gasol in the previous meeting to combat what the Grizzlies like to do on offense.

It’s reasonable to expect Memphis to make an adjustment and allow Gasol to operate in the low post, where Kuzma has struggled at times to defend players bigger than him.

Sunday’s game will again be a test of contrasting styles as the Grizzlies rank last in pace and the Lakers are third. L.A. only had 15 fast-break points in the first meeting and despite losing the battle in points in the paint (48-44), they out-rebounded Memphis, 68-43.

Los Angeles Lakers (19-13) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-16)

6:30 P.M. PT, Dec. 23, 2018

Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: Lonzo Ball

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Ivica Zubac

Key Reserves: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tyson Chandler, Josh Hart, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Moritz Wagner

Projected Grizzlies starting lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Garrett Temple

SF: Kyle Anderson

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Marc Gasol

Key Reserves: Shelvin Mack, JaMychal Green, Wayne Selden Jr., MarShon Brooks