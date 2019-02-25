Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Preview & TV Info: Opportunity To Prove To LeBron James Sense Of Urgency Exists

Back under .500 and slipping further and further out of playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers face the type of winnable game that’s escaped them over recent weeks. The Memphis Grizzlies enter play on a four-game losing streak and having dropped seven of their last 10.

The Lakers are coming off an inexplicable loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, who rested Anthony Davis. LeBron James was particularly agitated by the result, prompting him to publicly question whether the young Lakers have enough experience to play with the required urgency at this stage of the season.

Head coach Luke Walton expressed confidence the Lakers will have the necessary intensity and continue to improve as they look to make the playoffs.

That hasn’t been an issue for Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, who both have proven to be capable runningmates next to James of late. But if the Lakers are going to get a needed win, they will need to improve defensively.

They have allowed at least 115 points in nine straight road games, which tied a franchise record. The Lakers lost when they last faced the Grizzlies, but did earn a win at FedEx Forum in their previous visit.

Los Angeles Lakers (29-30) @ Memphis Grizzlies (26-34)

5:00 P.M. PT, Feb. 25, 2019

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN)/1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Brandon Ingram

SG: Reggie Bullock

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Rajon Rondo, Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Avery Bradley

SF: Justin Holiday

PF: Ivan Rabb

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Key Reserves: Bruno Caboclo, CJ Miles, Joakim Noah, Chandler Parsons, Delon Wright

