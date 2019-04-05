Lakers Vs. Clippers Preview & TV Info: L.A. Looks To Surpass Last Season’s Win Total

After the Los Angeles Lakers were dominated by the Golden State Warriors, they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back situation.
Less than two months ago at the Feb. 7 deadline, it appeared the Lakers and Clippers were headed in opposite directions following the Ivica Zubac-Mike Muscala trade.
When the Clippers also traded Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers, the consensus was they were looking to keep their first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft instead.
As a result, the Lakers, who traded for Muscala and Reggie Bullock to improve their shooting, would have an opportunity to take their spot in the Western Conference playoffs.
Unfortunately, this scenario never materialized for the Lakers as Zubac has told fans to watch Clippers games if they want to see ‘good basketball.’
As the Clippers are playing for playoff positioning, the Lakers are left wondering what could have been in Year 1 with LeBron James and the young core.
Los Angeles Lakers (35-44) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-32)
7:30 P.M. PT, Apr. 5, 2019
Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)
Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:
PG: Rajon Rondo
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF: Lance Stephenson
PF: Moritz Wagner
C: JaVale McGee
Key Reserves: Alex Caruso, Mike Muscala, Johnathan Williams
Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SG: Landry Shamet
SF: Garrett Temple
PF: Danilo Gallinari
C: Ivica Zubac
Key Reserves: Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, JaMychal Green