Lakers Vs. Bulls Preview & TV Info: Andre Ingram Likely To Debut As 5-Game Road Trip Begins

The Los Angeles Lakers will have feel-good G League story Andre Ingram with them when they take on the Chicago Bulls, looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

If there’s any team as cold as the Lakers, it’s the Bulls. Both teams have won just two of their last 10 games, with Chicago winning just one of their last five.

For the rest of the season, the Lakers will be focused on getting healthy and understanding the benefit of losses piling up. In Saturday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Alex Caruso, Moe Wagner, and Johnathan Williams, who primarily play for the team’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, all played 30 or more minutes.

With that said,the Lakers signed Ingram, who last year played a couple good games at the end of the season after finally being called up, to a 10-day contract. This means that he will be with the Lakers for the entirety of their five game road trip.

On the injury front, L.A. will obviously be without Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, while Kyle Kuzma, Lance Stephenson and Tyson Chandler all remain questionable. There’s no reason for any of those guys to play.

On the Bulls side, they will be short-handed, playing without their best player, Zach Lavine. He’s has had an incredible second half of the season, but will be out against the Lakers due to a patellar tendon strain in his knee.

The Bulls are certainly trying to lose games in an effort to get the No. 1 pick. However, L.A. has losses to the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans this season, so the Lakers cannot take any games for granted.

Another interesting fact for tonight is that LeBron James has not lost six games in a row since 2006, meaning there may be some motivation on his part to avoid it.

Los Angeles Lakers (30-36) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-49)

5:00 P.M. PT, Mar. 12, 2019

United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM (ESPN), 1330 KWKW (Spanish)

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Rajon Rondo

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: LeBron James

PF: Moe Wagner

C: JaVale McGee

Key Reserves: Reggie Bullock, Josh Hart, Andre Ingram, Jonathan Williams, Alex Caruso

Projected Bulls Starting Lineup:

PG: Kris Dunn

SG: Ryan Arcidiacono

SF: Otto Porter Jr.

PF: Lauri Markkanen

C: Robin Lopez

Key Reserves: Shaquille Harrison, Wayne Selden, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Christiano Felicio