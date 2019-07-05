Lakers Vs. Bulls Preview & TV Info: 2019 Las Vegas Summer League Begins

After a disappointing start to the 2019 California Classic, the Los Angeles Lakers closed it out with two close wins.

Now at the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League, the Lakers are hoping their success will carry over against the Chicago Bulls as they face off at 4:30 p.m. PST on ESPN.

This will be the Bulls first Summer League game and although they are a relatively young team, only one player from the 2019-20 NBA season roster will play. With Wendell Carter Jr. sitting out due to injury, Shaquille Harrison is that one player.

Harrison played 73 games for the Bulls during the 2018-19 season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 19.6 minutes per game. The 6’4″ guard out of the University of Tulsa signed a two-year deal with Chicago, but next year is not guaranteed.

The player to watch for the Bulls will definitely be the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Coby White. White shined in his one and only year at the University of North Carolina, averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals.

One other player to watch from the Bulls will be recently signed international player, Adam Mokoka. Mokoka signed a two-way deal with the Bulls last week and most recently played in Serbia — averaging 11.1 points in 32 games. The 6’5″ guard had announced as an early participant but went undrafted.

As for the Lakers, Zach Norvell Jr. has shined. Through the first three games, Norvell Jr. has put up an impressive 14.0 points on 43% shooting from the field. He also has come up clutch already, hitting a game-winning three-pointer in the team’s final game of the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings.

Jordan Howard has been the big surprise for the Lakers thus far as the 5’11” guard has come out of nowhere to average 15.0 points in only 18.0 minutes per game.

After an efficient first two games in the California Classic, Howard was called upon to start against the Kings and he stepped up and scored a game-high 25 points.

Although it remains to be seen if Howard will be able to maintain this or if his skills will be serviceable against NBA talent, it certainly is an encouraging sign.

After nearly having no draft picks or young prospects to send to Summer League, the Lakers just may be one of the formidable teams in Las Vegas.