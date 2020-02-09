Lakers Video: Warriors Honor Kobe Bryant With Shirt, Tribute Video At Chase Center

Exactly two weeks ago on Jan. 26, nine lives were tragically lost in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA including Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

As the world continues to come together for these nine lives, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to play through it during these difficult times now.

Since the team’s return to the basketball court, there have been ‘Kobe!’ chants at the Staples Center as well as on the road, which has been very touching.

Prior to the team’s 125-120 win, the Golden State Warriors honored Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims with a shirt and tribute video above.

As one of the four NBA teams to play in California, it was an incredible gesture by the Warriors organization and fans with Lakers fans traveling well to Oracle Arena during the course of Bryant’s future Hall of Fame career.

While the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues their investigation on what led to this tragedy, there will be a public memorial for the nine lives lost at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. The date also represents the jersey numbers Bryant (24) and his 13-year-old daughter (2) wore.