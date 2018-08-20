Lakers Video: Stephen Jackson Appalled By Question Of Whether Kobe Bryant Would Play Well In BIG3 League

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been heavily sought after in the two years since his retirement. Jeanie Buss openly stated she continues to recruit Bryant for an official role within the Lakers front office, and Ice Cube remains in pursuit of convincing him to play in his BIG3 League.

While several former NBA players have joined the 3-on-3 league, Bryant has remained steadfast in his refusal to participate. Cube remains undeterred, however, and like Buss, said he will continue to pitch Bryant.

With the BIG3 League set to hold their championship game, any remote chance of Bryant stepping back on the court in a competitive setting will need to wait until their next season.

Following a consolation game, Stephen Jackson and Alan Anderson were asked about the possibility of Bryant joining the BIG3 League. Specifically, if they believed the five-time champion would find success in that setting.

That drew quite the response from Jackson, which the BIG3 League shared on their Twitter account:

Both fiery competitors, Bryant and Jackson had their share of heated battles in the NBA. Jackson was often tasked with slowing the opponent’s top scorer, which of course Bryant was. Jackson previously heaped praise on Bryant when by arguing he was easily a better player in clutch situations than LeBron James.

While Bryant may leave some questions as to what exactly it would look like with him playing for a BIG3 team, there clearly remains little to no doubt he’s capable of adapting to the nuances of the league.

