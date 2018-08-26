Lakers Video: Rajon Rondo Works On Offensive Repertoire In 1-On-1 Drills

In a whirlwind of activity last month, the Los Angeles Lakers renounced their rights to Julius Randle to make him an unrestricted free agent, and they promptly turned around and signed Rajon Rondo to a one-year contract.

The agreement came one day after the Lakers reached terms with LeBron James, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee. Signing James was seen as a major coup, while the additions of Stephenson, McGee and Rondo were met with more questions than praise.

However, Lakers general manager later explained the team’s approach to filling out their roster was to surround James with tough-minded and versatile playmakers. Moreover, Rondo is expected to serve as a mentor to Lonzo Ball.

While the veteran point guard is renowned for his passing ability, Rondo is capable of contributing by way of scoring. His offseason workouts include honing some of his offensive skills, which Swish Cultures shared a clip of:

Rondo has averaged double-digit points in eight of his 12 seasons in the NBA. He last did so when he averaged 11.9 points to go along with a career-high tying 11.7 assists for the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16.

Rondo averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists per game last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and was championed by many as a driving force to their playoff berth.

