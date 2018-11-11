Lakers Video: Rajon Rondo Steals High Five After Marvin Bagley III Misses Free Throw

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Rajon Rondo, they not only touted him as someone who would make contributions on the court, but off it as well. Rondo’s presence gave the team another veteran and championship voice in the locker room, and he could mentor Lonzo Ball.

While the two point guards have swapped starting roles since the beginning of the season, all indications are they share a positive relationship without any concern over who is in the lineup. In addition to being of value to the Lakers, Rondo has also worked to get under the skin of opponents.

He historically has attempted to interrupt the custom of an encouraging high five between teammates after a missed free throw. Rondo stuck his hand out to Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton after he missed in a recent game at Staples Center.

Barton ignored Rondo, but the veteran point guard was successful Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

After Marvin Bagley III missed a free throw in the fourth quarter, Rondo stepped between the rookie and Kosta Koufos to give him a high five, via NBA on ESPN:

It was only a matter of time until Rondo got an opposing player to high five him 😂 pic.twitter.com/5nWVciYhri — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 11, 2018

Playing in the first of a back-to-back, the Lakers earned a 101-86 victory. They improved to .500 by holding the Kings to 32 points below their season average and not allowing an opponent to score at least 100 points for the first time this season.

Rondo had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists in 28 minutes to help offset a down night from Ball, who went into the game with a mild left ankle sprain that he aggravated in the first quarter but continued playing.