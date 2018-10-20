Watch Lakers’ Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram Fight With Rockets’ Chris Paul

The attention for LeBron James’ first official game at Staples Center was taken away thanks to an ugly scene late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Houston Rockets. Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul were all ejected following a scuffle that saw punches thrown and will undoubtedly lead to suspensions for all parties involved.

With around four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Rockets’ James Harden drew a foul on Ingram that the Lakers young forward did not agree with. The foul was one of many Harden drew that Ingram did not care for and as he walked to talk to the official, Ingram shoved Harden in frustration.

This led to Lance Stephenson and Lonzo Ball quickly pulling Ingram away to avoid any further incident or potential ejection, but as the attention was focused on Ingram, Rondo and Paul began jawing at each other.

Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo have been ejected after throwing blows in L.A. pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

Paul would eventually poke his finger directly in Rondo’s face which led to Rondo throwing a punch that connected on Paul. He immediately retaliated with some punches of his own. Ingram would quickly run back in the middle of fray and throw a punch as well before again being pulled away.

Suspensions are sure to come down quickly as the Rockets take the floor on Sunday against the Clippers while the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Additionally, Kiki Vandeweghe, executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA and the man responsible for handing out all fines and suspensions, was in the building for the contest.