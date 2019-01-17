Lakers Video: Rajon Rondo, Ivica Zubac play 2-on-2 against Moe Wagner, Svi Mykhailiuk in practice

The Los Angeles Lakers signed former adversary Rajon Rondo last offseason in the hope that he would help LeBron James provide guidance on the court to the roster’s younger players.

While Rondo has helped the team with both his play and mentorship when on the court, most of the latter has come from the sidelines as injuries and a suspension have limited the veteran point guard to just 14 games this season.

The recovery process has been tough on the famously competitive Rondo, who has resorted to playing cards and board games with anyone he can find. However, he is now apparently healthy enough to dominate a limited 2-on-2 game against rookies.

That is exactly what he and Ivica Zubac did to Moe Wagner and Svi Mykhailiuk before the Lakers’ game in Oklahoma City Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Bill Oram:

Rajon Rondo and Zubac are chewing up Svi and Moe Wagner in a game of 2-on-2. Right before this, a frustrated Moe said, “He has one hand!” pic.twitter.com/8x9xez4UCT — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 17, 2019

Rondo’s and Zubac’s dominance in the two-man game should look familiar to anyone who watched the Lakers play the Warriors on Christmas Day. Rondo recorded 15 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds that game, stepping up late after James suffered a groin strain in the third quarter.

