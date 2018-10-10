Lakers Video: Preview Of LeBron James’ Produced ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Showtime Series

Along with Maverick Carter, LeBron James has completed project after project since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. While James had the wheels in motion for some, his reach into the entertainment industry has only grown.

What started out with a barbershop type series on HBO has now become a partnership, in James and Carter, that seek to tell every vital story they can. Now, in association with Showtime, James and Carter will be producing a series entitled “Shut Up and Dribble,” which premiers on Showtime on Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. PT.

The title comes after a Fox News reporter famously told James to do so after James continuously spoke out on issues he felt passionately about. The show, however, has nothing to do with James or his individual story.

The trailer, released via Twitter, tells the story of former Chicago Bulls player Craig Hodges who showed up to the White House, after the 1992 NBA Finals, in a dashiki, and handed then President George H.W. Bush a handwritten letter professing his concerns about the treatment of minorities in America:

This is just another addition to the rapidly growing list of important stories James and Carter are telling. Staring with “The Shop,” James then teamed up with HBO for “Student Athlete.” Following that James and Carter co-produced a yet to be released game show on CBS, and most recently the pair teamed up with HBO yet again to produce “What’s My Name.”

All of these projects speaks to everything James has done off the court since his move to the Lakers. Now, with the season just a couple weeks away, James will have to shift his focus to his on the court play.

