Lakers Video: Moritz Wagner, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Throw Out First Pitch At Dodger Stadium

Just one week ago, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Moe Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk with the 25th and 47th picks, respectively, in the 2018 NBA Draft. Those two are already getting a taste of Hollywood and Lakers fame.

At Wednesday night’s Dodgers game, both were invited to take the mound and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. This has become almost a right of passage for new Lakers.

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton, Metta World Peace, and many others have shared this honor. Most recently, it was Andre Ingram who threw out the first pitch just two months ago.

Clearly, neither Wagner nor Mykhailiuk have had much experience with Major League Baseball. Neither of them even lived in America until they started college. For Mykhailiuk, that was 2014 and for Wagner, 2015.

The two took the mound together and simultaneously threw their pitches, managing to reach the catcher, even if slightly outside of the strike zone, which the Lakers shared on Twitter:

After their first pitch, the two met at home plate to yell the famous phrase “It’s Time For Dodger Baseball.” With this and with Josh Hart’s roasting of Wagner over Twitter, it’s safe to say these two rookies should fit in just fine in Los Angeles.

Mykhailiuk and Wagner both were modest and unassuming personalities in college. But now they should get used to the limelight, as there’s plenty of it to go around when playing for the Lakers.

