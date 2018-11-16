Lakers Video: Matt Barnes Surprises Twin Sons With Kobe Bryant Workout For Birthday

After spending seven seasons as opponents, Kobe Bryant and Matt Barnes played together on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2010-12.

Highlighted by the famous non-flinch play, there were plenty of battles between them when they wore different jerseys. But a mutual respect was eventually established during their time on the Lakers.

As Bryant retired following a 60-point performance during the 2015-16 NBA season, Barnes announced his retirement months after winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

With the former teammates remaining friends off the court, Barnes had quite the surprise for his twin sons’ birthday with an assist from Bryant, via NBA on ESPN:

Hard to beat a workout with @kobebryant as a birthday present 🙌🎂 (via @Matt_Barnes22) pic.twitter.com/Cdsx0rAdc0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 15, 2018

Along with building Kobe Inc. and Granity Studios, Bryant is still heavily involved with the game of basketball. As the 40-year-old has worked out with numerous players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, he also coaches his second daughter’s team.

As for Barnes, he recently received sole legal and physical custody of his twin sons. While the 38-year-old has been in the news a lot, there is finally a resolution and he can enjoy these moments with his children.